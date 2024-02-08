 Pune: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Transformer Blast Near Alandi; See Photos & Video
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Transformer Blast Near Alandi; See Photos & Video

Pune: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Transformer Blast Near Alandi; See Photos & Video

All injured people have been promptly transported to the nearest hospital for treatment

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Transformer Blast Near Alandi; See Photos & Video |

At least one person has died following a blast in a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) transformer located on the roadside of Solu village near Alandi on Thursday.

The explosion also ignited fires in nearby houses. Subsequently, a cylinder within one of the residences exploded, resulting in injuries to an estimated eight to ten individuals.

All injured people have been promptly transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The fire brigade of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and local police officers have swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

Read Also
VIDEO: AAP Stages Unique Protest In Pune's Warje, Performs Puja Of Traffic Signal Closed For Five...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 10,000 Farmers Gather To Celebrate Success of Natural Farming At Art Of Living's Farmer’s...

Pune: 10,000 Farmers Gather To Celebrate Success of Natural Farming At Art Of Living's Farmer’s...

Aurangabad: CSMC Clears Traffic Obstructions, Removes Unauthorized Shops

Aurangabad: CSMC Clears Traffic Obstructions, Removes Unauthorized Shops

Fisherfolk Stage 'Jalsamadhi' Protest Against Solar Power Project At Jayakwadi Dam, Seek...

Fisherfolk Stage 'Jalsamadhi' Protest Against Solar Power Project At Jayakwadi Dam, Seek...

Nashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe

Nashik: Assistant Project Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe

Tuljapur: Accounts Officer Of Tulja Bhavani Temple Trust Held For Accepting Bribe

Tuljapur: Accounts Officer Of Tulja Bhavani Temple Trust Held For Accepting Bribe