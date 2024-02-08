Pune: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Transformer Blast Near Alandi; See Photos & Video |

At least one person has died following a blast in a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) transformer located on the roadside of Solu village near Alandi on Thursday.

The explosion also ignited fires in nearby houses. Subsequently, a cylinder within one of the residences exploded, resulting in injuries to an estimated eight to ten individuals.

All injured people have been promptly transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The fire brigade of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and local police officers have swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.