 Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Crosses 1 Lakh Downloads
Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Crosses 1 Lakh Downloads

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited's (PMPML) 'Apli PMPML' app has crossed 1 lakh downloads since its launch on August 17, the transport body's official X (formerly Twitter) handle announced on Monday.

PMPML also shared that it is generating revenue of ₹4-5 lakh on a daily basis. The transport body added that it has sold 12,232 tickets and 7,175 passes through the mobile application.

The 'Apli PMPML' app provides users with information on all bus routes from their current location to their desired destination. It also features live location tracking. Additional features of the app include online ticket booking, UPI payments, and the ability to lodge complaints. Additionally, passengers can purchase Pune Metro tickets through the app, making it a comprehensive tool for public transportation in the city.

Recently, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, PMPML, said the app has received a positive response from passengers. "The downloads and transactions indicate a positive response from users. Now, it has become easier to get information about bus timings, availability, and other essential services."

