Pune: Anger Mounts as Water Touches Under-Construction Keshav Nagar-Kharadi Bridge |

Anger is mounting as the under-construction bridge linking Keshav Nagar to Kharadi nears full submersion in water, with construction delays leaving it non-operational. Residents are infuriated by the poor planning and broken promises that the bridge would resolve traffic issues and improve connectivity. Their concerns are heightened by the monsoon season, which has pushed water levels up to the bridge's pillars, raising serious safety fears.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims that the bridge is entirely safe and that construction will be completed in 2-3 months.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Residents speak up

Residents argue that builders sold flats in Keshav Nagar at premium rates, promising that the bridge would solve connectivity issues between Kharadi and Keshav Nagar. However, the bridge remains incomplete, and during heavy rains, the water level reaches up to the bridge, raising concerns about the quality of work by the PMC.

Chaitanya Sharma, a resident of Mundhawa, said, “The bridge has been under construction for the past 5-6 years. Builders sold flats in Keshav Nagar at premium rates, claiming that the Kharadi-Keshav Nagar connectivity issue would be resolved by the bridge. It’s disheartening to see that the bridge is still incomplete and that water levels are already rising close to it. Even when it’s completed, it will be of no use if the work continues at this pace.”

Another resident noted that the bridge has been under construction since 2019. Promises were made, and flats in Keshav Nagar have been sold at high prices near the bridge area.

Amar Shinde, Superintendent Engineer at PMC, said, “The bridge work was delayed due to land acquisition issues. There was a cremation ground, and objections were raised regarding the approach road. We have resolved these issues and will construct a ramp and adjoining road. The approach road towards Mundhawa is also resolved."

"Construction work will resume after the monsoon since slab casting cannot be done due to heavy water flow. The water level is 2 meters below the bridge. Despite high water levels from Khadakwasla Dam discharge, the bridge is safe. We have consulted the irrigation department and checked for the High Flood Line (HFL). The work will be completed in 2-3 months, and the bridge has been tested and deemed safe,” he added.