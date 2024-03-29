Pune: Alard University Launches Array Of Scholarships For Student Benefit |

Alard University in Pune is introducing several new changes and programmes across various fields for the academic year 2024-25, aimed at enhancing students' future prospects. Under the motto "Hum Alard Hai, Hum Alag Hai", the university is prioritising academic excellence based on five pillars: attitude, leadership, alertness, readiness, and dedication. The curriculum will offer a blend of 70% practical learning, 30% theory, and a guaranteed 100% internship opportunity. Founder and Chancellor Dr LR Yadav announced these developments during a press conference.

Furthermore, the university is instituting the Alard University Scholarship 2024-25, which will be awarded to students based on their performance in the entrance exam. Scholarships ranging from 25% to 100% will be available to deserving candidates. The entrance exam, focussing on intelligence, will be conducted online on the last Sunday of every month.

Dr Yadav also emphasised the provision of various scholarships to students whose parents have served the nation or contributed to societal welfare. These include the Rakshak Scholarship, Sports Scholarship, Dhanyawad Scholarship, and others, catering to different categories such as defence personnel, sports achievers, alumni, media professionals, and orphans.

The scholarships offered by Alard University include:

Rakshak Scholarship:

50% scholarship for children of Seva Medal winners

100% scholarship for children of Gallantry Medal winners

15% scholarship for children of recipients of any defence service honour

100% scholarship for children of those who made a life sacrifice on duty

Sports Scholarship (Government recognised):

100% scholarship for children of international medal winners

75% scholarship for children of national medal winners

25% scholarship for children of state medal winners

Dhanyawad Scholarship:

50% scholarship for employees' children of Alard Group

25% scholarship for former employees' children of Alard Group

25% scholarship for existing students' siblings

50% scholarship for alumni's wards

25% scholarship for children from alumni's extended family

25% scholarship for children of all print and electronic media professionals

25% scholarship for children from families of freedom fighters

50% scholarship for orphans