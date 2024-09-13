 Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams Nitesh Rane, Says 'Objectionable Language Creates Rift In Society'
Nitesh Rane was earlier in the eye of a storm for threatening Muslims over the community's protests against offensive remarks by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Ajit Pawar Slams Nitesh Rane, Says 'Objectionable Language Creates Rift In Society' | File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that certain individuals from a party were making "objectionable" remarks targeting a specific community, asserting that the NCP strongly opposes such language.

He was apparently referring to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who in a recent video can be seen telling a gathering that they should have business transactions only with Hindus.

article-image

Kankvali MLA Nitesh Rane, son of former Union minister Narayan Rane, was earlier in the eye of a storm for threatening Muslims over the community's protests against offensive remarks by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj.

Addressing a gathering in Chakan, Pawar said on Thursday, "Today, certain individuals from a political party use denigrating language targeting a particular community and religion. We do not support such language and we strongly oppose it. This kind of objectionable language creates rift in society." He also asked the gathering not to be "emotional" while voting and sought their support.

"You gave love and support to some till today. Now give the same to us for some days. We will not do anything wrong," Pawar told the crowd.

Pawar added he had never received awards for best speech or best parliamentarian so far despite being in public life for the past 34 years.

