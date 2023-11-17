Pune: Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Opposes 'Divine Durbar' Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Maharaj |

Dhirendra Shastri, widely known as 'Bagheshwar Dham Sarkar,' is set to hold a three-day "divine darbar" in Pune's Sangamwadi starting on Monday, November 20.

The event, which has been organised by BJP leaders Jagdish and Yogesh Mulik, will see Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil as chief guests.

However, the event has encountered opposition from NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sudarshan Jagdale.

Expressing his dissent on X (formerly Twitter), Jagdale conveyed strong disapproval, stating, "Such 'bhondu (fraud)' babas have no place in the land of Saint Tukaram (sic)," and adding, #GoBackBageshwarBaba."

Recently, Shastri advocated for the Maratha reservation at an event in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar. "Marathas have immensely contributed to the freedom struggle in the country, as evident from history. Hence, they should be granted reservation. The government should discuss the issue with them and provide the necessary reservations," he said.