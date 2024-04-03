Pune Airport Lounge Is Absolutely Pathetic, Says Author Shefali Vaidya; X Users React

Pune Airport Lounge Is Absolutely Pathetic, Says Author Shefali Vaidya | File Photo

Author Shefali Vaidya took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to express her disappointment with the lounge facilities at Pune Airport. Describing it as "absolutely pathetic, small, and cramped," she highlighted issues such as insufficient space between tables and chairs, dirty toilets, poor quality food, and sub-standard service. Vaidya tagged Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in her post, urging immediate attention to the matter.

Vaidya also expressed hope that the new Pune MP would "take up this issue on priority." "The new terminal was virtually opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost a month ago, but not one flight has taken off from there," she further wrote.

The lounge at #PuneAirport is absolutely pathetic, small, cramped, not enough space between tables and chairs, a toilet that is always dirty, terrible food and sub-standard service. But then, that’s the case pretty much with the rest of the airport too. Pune needed a better… https://t.co/XnPtHmJlPY — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) April 3, 2024

Vaidya's comments came in response to a report of a doctor falling ill with a stomach bug after dining at the lounge.

Other social media users echoed her sentiments. A user wrote, "Totally Agree!!" "Nowadays airports give bus adda vibes. Jaipur and Ahmedabad also have the same issue," commented another user. "Unfortunately, a similar situation exists in pretty much most of the airports in India," said a third user. "Pune Airport and Shivajinagar bus stand have almost the same feeling for users. Crowded, waiting, no place to sit, standing for a long time for boarding. We need a better airport like Bengaluru," commented a fourth user.

