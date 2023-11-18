Pune Airport Likened To Fish Market By Netizen, Others Agree | @sudhirmehtapune

An X (formerly Twitter) user on Saturday likened the Pune Airport, located in Lohegaon, to a bustling fish market. He wrote, "Pune Airport at night is a bustling fish market... the noise, the commotion, the clamor, the organised chaos, and somehow everyone finds their way."

Others chimed in, acknowledging the challenges."Yes sir, almost 60 flights during night do put pressure on the entire system. Extended terminal will ease the pressure a little bit," said one user. "It’s a survivor's place. Only the craziest wins," wrote another. "Try visiting the OLA and Uber Pick up zone , one hour wait sometimes to get your cab and crazy surcharge to add to the woes," commented another user.

Some X users took a swipe at the politicians for this condition. "Clearly the local politicians, elected members, and administration have failed us in the last 10 years," a user mentioned.

Yes sir , almost 60 flights during night does put pressure on the entire system. Extended terminal will ease the pressure a little bit — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) November 18, 2023

It’s a survivors place. Only the craziest wins 😂 — Siddharth R Mayur (@h2eSid) November 18, 2023

Try visiting the OLA and Uber Pick up zone , one hour wait sometimes to get your cab and crazy surcharge to add to the woes . — Rohan Lunawat (@ronysdreamz) November 18, 2023

Clearly the local politicians, elected members and administration have failed us in the last 10 years. — Anant (@M_Anantkumar) November 18, 2023

बस अड्डा 😅 — Vivek Kulshrestha (@vivek0485) November 18, 2023

Any news when will the T2 start operating? — 300MBPS (@BetterCallSoul9) November 18, 2023

