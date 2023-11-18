Pune Airport Likened To Fish Market By Netizen, Others Agree

An X (formerly Twitter) user on Saturday likened the Pune Airport, located in Lohegaon, to a bustling fish market. He wrote, "Pune Airport at night is a bustling fish market... the noise, the commotion, the clamor, the organised chaos, and somehow everyone finds their way."
Others chimed in, acknowledging the challenges."Yes sir, almost 60 flights during night do put pressure on the entire system. Extended terminal will ease the pressure a little bit," said one user. "It’s a survivor's place. Only the craziest wins," wrote another. "Try visiting the OLA and Uber Pick up zone , one hour wait sometimes to get your cab and crazy surcharge to add to the woes," commented another user.
Some X users took a swipe at the politicians for this condition. "Clearly the local politicians, elected members, and administration have failed us in the last 10 years," a user mentioned.
Check out the reactions below:
