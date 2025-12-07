Pune: After Bribe Trap & ₹93 Lakh Fraud Allegations, Pimpri-Chinchwad PSI Pramod Chintamani Removed From Service | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major development in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case against an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) official of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and the separate fraud case registered at the Bhosari Police Station, accused Police Sub-Inspector Pramod Chintamani has been dismissed from service, officials announced on Sunday. Police officials said that the decision was taken by senior police officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) on Thursday, and PSI Chintamani was informed through an official letter on Saturday.

The happenings in this scenario began on 2nd November when it was reported that PSI Chintamani was caught red-handed by the ACB official in Pune, where he was seen accepting a bribe of Rs 46.5 lakh. The amount was reportedly the first instalment of the much larger Rs 2 crore bribe he had demanded from a lawyer. ACB officials had said, “Chintamani had demanded Rs 2 crore from a lawyer, saying that he would handle the case against him in a manner which would be favourable to him and his client and help them secure bail.”

Initially, the demand was Rs 2 lakh, but after learning about the accused’s financial status, Chintamani reportedly raised the demand drastically -- asking Rs 1 crore for himself and Rs 1 crore for a senior officer, ACB officials had said. Following his arrest, a search of Chintamani’s residence in Bhosari led to the seizure of ₹51 lakh in cash, along with valuable assets and property documents.

Cheating Case in Bhosari and Past Matters Lead to Dismissal

A departmental inquiry was set up by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police officials against PSI Chintamani after he was remanded to police custody for 13 days and judicial custody subsequently. While the investigation of that case was ongoing, on 12th November, Santosh Barkrishna Tarate (43, Rahatani) complained to Bhosari Police Station. A case was recently registered against PSI Pramod Chintamani, auto rickshaw driver Goraksh Med (Sangvi) and real estate agent Sandeep Ahir (Bhosari). They have been booked under the BNS sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police reports state that PSI Pramod Chintamani allegedly promised complainant Tarate that his money would be doubled within 20 months. Believing him, Tarate invested Rs 18 lakh in 2023, expecting Rs 36 lakh in return. However, Chintamani repaid only Rs 15.40 lakh, leaving Rs 20.60 lakh unpaid. The inquiry later revealed that he had taken deposits from several others as well, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, amounting to a total of Rs 93 lakh. Witnesses said he lured investors with promises of doubled returns or a 4% profit, indicating a wider pattern of fraud. Police believe more victims may come forward, and the total amount could increase. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

Sources within the police department said that it was revealed that the accused PSI Chintamani had also reportedly been involved in serious matters in the past. One such incident was a woman complaining against him at the Wakad Police Station, where she had alleged that Chintamani had taken sexual favours from her in exchange for some promises. However, the woman complainant at that time had taken the complaint back, refusing to press further charges.

Police Suspension & Subsequent Dismissal

On 3rd November, PSI Chintamani was suspended by senior officials of the PCPM, and a departmental inquiry was ordered against him. On Thursday, under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution, PSI Chintamani was dismissed from service by Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey. Article 311(2)(b) states that a government employee can be dismissed, removed, or reduced in rank without conducting a departmental inquiry if the competent authority believes that holding such an inquiry is not reasonably practicable.

This provision is used in exceptional situations, particularly when the continuation of the employee in service poses a threat to the integrity of the department, or when witnesses are unlikely to cooperate due to intimidation or influence.

Confirming the action, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar told The Free Press Journal, “The decision was taken under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution. He was dismissed on 4th December. Earlier, he was suspended. An official letter of his dismissal was given to him on 6th December. This decision was taken by the senior police officials. Further action will be taken on offences registered against him as the investigation progresses.”