Pune: Despite Traffic Measures, Accidents Persist In Pimpri-Chinchwad -- Here’s Why & How Authorities Plan To Tackle Them

Pimpri-Chinchwad City | Representational Image | Gaurav Kadam

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Government authorities in the city have declared 15 locations as ‘black spots’ where many fatal accidents have occurred recently, officials announced on Saturday. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have joined hands to implement comprehensive improvements at these dangerous spots.

In the last few years, the Pimpri-Chinchwad city and its surrounding area, including Hinjawadi IT Park, Talegaon Dabhade, Dehu Road, Chakan, and others, have been marred by increasing road accidents. Police tried many things to prevent this, but none of them have worked out, noted residents. In a desperate bid, police banned heavy vehicle movements at peak hours in PCPC limits, but still accidents continue.

With residents' anger towards authorities increasing due to the growing number of road mishaps, the Traffic Branch of PCPC and the PCMC are jointly preparing a detailed action plan to reduce accidents in the 15 Black Spots -- dangerous areas declared by the police. Along with this, measures will be taken to prevent accidents in these areas.

Key locations included in the Black Spots list due to accidents are Hinjawadi-Phase 3 Junction, Aditya Birla Hospital Chowk, Chaphekar Chowk, Kalewadi Phata, Mahalunge Phata on Bhosari-Alandi Road, the two-wheeler lane on the Nigdi BRT route, and some dangerous turns on the Talawade-Chikhali route and others.

Accidents Decreased This Year: Police

Last year, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police had prepared a 'Master Plan' to resolve the issue of traffic jams. Under this plan, 143 congested intersections were identified, and two traffic personnel were deployed there. Additionally, measures like implementing one-way systems, providing U-turns in crowded areas, and widening service roads were taken, the effect of which is now clearly visible.

The positive outcomes of the police's 'Master Plan' are now emerging. A reduction in the figures for road accidents in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been recorded. From January to December 2024, a total of 360 accidents resulted in the death of 374 citizens. In contrast, up to December this year, a total of 307 accidents have occurred, leading to the death of 318 citizens. Comparatively, there has been a decline in the number of accidents and deaths this year, but still, the numbers are higher.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil said, “We have succeeded in reducing the number of Black Spots within the jurisdiction of the PCPC. Earlier, the number was 24, which has now come down to 15. We are continuously reviewing accident-prone areas and implementing measures through various administrative departments. This is why the number of accidents has decreased this year compared to last year."

Major Causes Of Road Accidents

PCMC Joint City Engineer Bapusaheb Gaikwad said, “We have sought information on Black Spots from the Police, and the PCMC is also identifying spots where traffic is obstructed or accidents may occur. The police and PCMC are collaboratively deciding on a preliminary-level action plan for improvements and accident prevention measures at these locations."

According to police officials and residents' observations, the main reasons for the increasing road accidents are non-adherence to speed limits in most places, faulty road design, improper management of signal timings at intersections, inadequate streetlights, lack of illumination on roads at night, and arbitrary and illegal parking along the roadside.

“Accidents are increasing due to the recklessness of negligent drivers. People are getting injured here every day, and someone's family is being devastated daily. Citizens allege that accidents occur because improvements are not made despite continuous complaints. As a result, the PCMC and police are creating an action plan to prevent accidents,” said an official from the Traffic Branch.

What Is The Action Plan?

- CCTV Network: Installing CCTV cameras for 24-hour surveillance at every Black Spot.

- High-Capacity Lights: Installing high-power LED lights for better visibility at night.

- Warning Measures: Installing rumble strips and warning signs/boards at dangerous turns.

- Speed Gun Campaign: Using 'speed guns' to enforce speed limits.

- Action on Illegal Parking: Taking strict 24-hour action against illegal parking.

- Road Engineering Report: Implementing immediate repairs to Black Spots based on the Road Engineering Report.