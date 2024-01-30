Pune Administration Gears Up For Shiv Jayanti Celebrations At Shivneri: Focus On First Aid, Parking Spaces, And Toilets |

Amidst the growing number of individuals participating in Shiv Jayanti celebrations, Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh has directed all departments to collaborate and ensure the success of the upcoming event.

Dr Deshmukh highlighted the importance of prioritising safety measures, including parking arrangements and a comprehensive traffic plan.

During the Shiv Jayanti review meeting at Fort Shivneri in Junnar, Dr Deshmukh, accompanied by MLA Atul Benke, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Chavan, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, District Planning Committee Member Asha Buchke, Junnar Ambegaon Sub Divisional Officer Govind Shinde, District Planning Officer Kiran Indalkar, Junnar Tehsildar Ravi Sabnis, and others, outlined specific responsibilities for various departments.

Dr Deshmukh urged the Police Department, Forest Department, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Public Works Department, and Junnar Municipal Council to collaboratively inspect and plan parking spaces.

He directed that the Police Department should formulate a traffic plan for effective crowd management during events organised by the Shivneri Patha, as well as those under the tourism and cultural affairs department.

The Archaeology Department is tasked with cleaning the birthplace of the warrior king and its surroundings, while the Public Works Department should handle lighting, and decoration, and arrange the installation of a public announcement system and CCTV.

Permanent broadband line at fort

Dr Deshmukh proposed the establishment of a permanent broadband line at the fort to facilitate live telecasts of the celebration through a Wi-Fi.

For the proposal of permanent electricity through solar panels at Shivneri, a technical and feasibility study by Mahaurja, with coordination from all departments, including ASI, is required. A funding proposal for permanent improvements to Shivneri Fort should also be submitted.

In the event of health emergencies, arrangements for first aid, medical equipment, health teams on the fort road, and reserved beds in Junnar Rural Hospital and other private hospitals are deemed essential. The transport board is tasked with arranging more buses, providing adequate lighting on roads, and setting up an efficient control room.

Addressing cleanliness concerns, local self-government bodies and the forest department are directed to provide mobile toilets. Panchayat Samiti and other departments are instructed to arrange additional tankers for drinking water supply, water disinfection through TCL, and periodic water checks.

To address security concerns at entrances, the ASI is urged to implement robust barricading for a separate queues, as recommended by Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department Shama Dhok-Pawar shared details about additional programs planned by the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.