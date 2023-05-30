Pune: AAP's Swarajya Yatra in Baramati |

During the ongoing Swarajya Yatra organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Maharashtra, the cities of Phaltan and Baramati witnessed a considerable turnout. The yatra, which commenced from Pandharpur on May 28, has been dedicated to empowering ordinary citizens and encouraging them to question the existing system.

Speaking at the gathering in Baramati, Ranga Rachure, AAP Maharashtra Convenor, emphasized the significance of the yatra in empowering common people and enabling their participation in positions of power. He stated, "This journey serves as a platform to convey the ideas of the party to the grassroots of society. Our aim is to empower the common man and safeguard the principles of the constitution and democracy, which are currently under threat."

The event witnessed the presence of Aam Aadmi Party Maharashtra State Joint In-Charge Gopal Italia, along with party office bearers Dhananjay Shinde, Devendra Wankhede, Vijay Kumhar, Akshay Shinde, Sarfraz Momin, Ghanshyam Marne, Dattatray Kad, MM Patil, and activists from various regions of the state.

