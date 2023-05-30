 Pune: AAP's Swarajya Yatra in Baramati
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: AAP's Swarajya Yatra in Baramati

Pune: AAP's Swarajya Yatra in Baramati

Speaking at the gathering in Baramati, Ranga Rachure, AAP Maharashtra Convenor, emphasized the significance of the yatra in empowering common people and enabling their participation in positions of power.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Pune: AAP's Swarajya Yatra in Baramati |

During the ongoing Swarajya Yatra organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Maharashtra, the cities of Phaltan and Baramati witnessed a considerable turnout. The yatra, which commenced from Pandharpur on May 28, has been dedicated to empowering ordinary citizens and encouraging them to question the existing system.

Speaking at the gathering in Baramati, Ranga Rachure, AAP Maharashtra Convenor, emphasized the significance of the yatra in empowering common people and enabling their participation in positions of power. He stated, "This journey serves as a platform to convey the ideas of the party to the grassroots of society. Our aim is to empower the common man and safeguard the principles of the constitution and democracy, which are currently under threat."

Read Also
Pune: 'Overwhelming support from audience' brings 'TDM' back; movie to hit theatres on June 9
article-image

The event witnessed the presence of Aam Aadmi Party Maharashtra State Joint In-Charge Gopal Italia, along with party office bearers Dhananjay Shinde, Devendra Wankhede, Vijay Kumhar, Akshay Shinde, Sarfraz Momin, Ghanshyam Marne, Dattatray Kad, MM Patil, and activists from various regions of the state.

Read Also
Pune: PMC launches app for builders to book treated water tankers to use for construction
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stepping into Glory: NDA's 144th Course completes the journey with majestic Passing Out Parade...

Stepping into Glory: NDA's 144th Course completes the journey with majestic Passing Out Parade...

Pune: AAP's Swarajya Yatra in Baramati

Pune: AAP's Swarajya Yatra in Baramati

WATCH: Pune youth stages 'Sholay'-Style protest; climbs on Sancheti Flyover pole for justice

WATCH: Pune youth stages 'Sholay'-Style protest; climbs on Sancheti Flyover pole for justice

Minister of Railways flags off Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express

Minister of Railways flags off Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express

Traffic Congestion at Aundh Road - Khadki Junction: Siddharth Shirole holds meeting with officials

Traffic Congestion at Aundh Road - Khadki Junction: Siddharth Shirole holds meeting with officials