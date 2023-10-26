Pune: AAP's 'Bus Mitra Campaign' In City Gains Traction |

The 'Bus Mitra Campaign' launched by the Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received a positive response from the people of Pune, according to party officials.

Initiated on October 18, the AAP's 'Bus Mitra Campaign' aims to tackle the escalating issue of traffic congestion in the city. Chenthil Iyer, Vice President of AAP Pune, expressed that the campaign, wherein AAP members serve as 'Bus Mitra' every Wednesday between 7 and 8 pm, has been met with a positive response from citizens during its implementation on 8 to 10 routes within Pune. The party intends to expand this initiative throughout the entire city.

Sudarshan Jagdale, the city president of AAP, highlighted that the party will urge the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) administration to increase the number of buses in consideration of the city's growing population. AAP is committed to following up on this matter.

What is Bus Mitra Campaign?

One of the primary reasons contributing to traffic congestion is the haphazard stopping of buses, which leads to passengers waiting on the road rather than at designated bus shelters. This, in turn, disrupts traffic flow. The issue is further exacerbated by private vehicles and rickshaws parking near bus stops.

In response, AAP Pune introduced this 'Bus Mitra Campaign,' which involves volunteers stationed at various bus stops. These dedicated volunteers help guide buses to stop at specified locations and encourage passengers to use bus shelters. They also kindly request that private vehicles and rickshaws park away from bus stops, thus facilitating smoother bus operations.

The campaign's overarching goal is to transform the prevailing mindset and culture related to bus travel and traffic habits in Pune. Scheduled to run for six months, AAP Pune seeks the support of citizens and the media to raise awareness and sustain this vital initiative. The party also extends an invitation to volunteers interested in becoming 'bus mitras' to join the campaign and expand its impact.

