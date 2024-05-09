Pune AAP Urges Restoration of Old RTE Admission Norms Following Court Ruling

The Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has sought the resumption of admissions as per the older norms under the Right to Education Act, days after the Bombay High Court struck down the new amendment to the RTE Act by the Maharashtra Government.

In February, the government issued a notification restricting admission to private schools if there is a government or aided school within one kilometer of the student's home. Pleas were filed against it, and the High Court has now temporarily stayed the notification.

Thus, the Pune AAP held a press conference and demanded that the process of filling online registration forms for reserved seats in private schools should be started immediately as per the old rule.

Educational loss as school started

"Children are suffering educational loss as CBSE and other board schools have started, so it is necessary to get admission there immediately. In view of the preliminary objections registered by the court, the government should cancel this order and start the admission process by registering the schools in the same manner as before," said AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat.

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that this rule change was done under the pressure of the principals of some private schools and with the connivance and financial interests of the administrative officers of the ministry.

"Some administrative officers in the ministry are working for the profit of private schools. Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar should publicly apologise to the parents and start the process all over again. This law change is part of BJP's politics to end RTE reservation," the party noted.