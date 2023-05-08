Pune: AAP urges PMPML to accept UDID cards for disabled bus passes |

The Aam Aadmi Party has called on the Pune Metropolitan Transport Corporation Limited (PMPML) to provide free bus travel to disabled persons by accepting their Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards as proof and relieve them of any related troubles.

According to a party spokesperson, disabled individuals face several challenges in their daily lives, and when they travel to Pune for work or education, they are burdened with requirements such as light bills and resident certificates for obtaining bus passes. The spokesperson further added that the administration appears to be presenting contradictory policies, on the one hand, planning to provide free bus travel to disabled people, and on the other hand, making it challenging for them to access the same benefits.

The party's statement also highlighted the difficulties faced by disabled students coming from outside villages to stay in hostels, as they struggle to obtain light bills. Despite possessing UDID cards, the administration still demands further documents from them.

Therefore, the Aam Aadmi Party said that it has demanded that disabled individuals be allowed to avail of free bus travel based on their UDID cards, without any additional complications.

