Pune: AAP Threatens Protest Over Polluted Rivers, Warns Of Sending Contaminated Water To PMC Officials (VIDEO) |

The Aam Aadmi Party's Pune Unit on Thursday planned an inspection of the Mula Mutha rivers. Workers collected water samples from Siddheshwar ghat, intending to send them to the Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar, and Water Conservation Minister of Maharashtra.



The party alleged that rivers Mula and Mutha, crucial water sources for Pune, are contaminated due to pollution, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Environment Department are neglecting their pollution levels. These rivers traverse 42 kilometre through the Pune district.



AAP Pune President Sudarshan Jagdale criticised Pune administrators, claiming they prioritise unnecessary concepts like river bank development projects over river cleanliness, wasting citizens' taxes.



"Despite the necessity of the river cleaning project over the river bank improvement project, where the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), an international organisation, agreed to assist, there has been no improvement in the river's pollution levels over the years," he added.



He stated that the party demanded a press conference by PMC officials to understand their policy on cleaning both Mula and Mutha rivers.

"Today, AAP workers visited the corporation, demanding information for citizens. Security kept them waiting, citing the Commissioner's busy schedule. The workers faced dictatorial behavior, leading to a dispute between them and security officials," the party said in a press release.



AAP Pune's General Secretary, Satish Yadav, criticised the Municipal Commissioner for obstinate policies.



The party has decided to meet the commissioner on Thursday, asserting that officials are accountable to the people. During this meeting, AAP workers emphasised that if a satisfactory answer is not received regarding the river cleaning project, the party will organize large-scale agitations in the future.



In case the Pune Municipal Corporation administration fails to hold a press conference and state its position within the next week, the AAP has warned of filling water in tankers and releasing it at the residences of administrative officials.