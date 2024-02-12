 Pune: 750 Driving Licences Suspended For Traffic Offences
HomePunePune: 750 Driving Licences Suspended For Traffic Offences

Aakash Singh
Updated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has reported that the number of driving licences suspended for traffic offences in this Financial Year (FY) has exceeded last year's figures. Between April of the previous year and January of the current year, a total of 750 licences were suspended, compared to 564 licences suspended in 2022-23.

However, the number of driving licence suspensions remains significantly lower compared to the overall number of traffic violations recorded by the traffic police. For instance, a total of 10.33 lakh traffic violation cases were registered in the calendar year of 2023 (Jan to Dec).

Following directives from the state transport department, a driving licence is suspended for three to six months. While drunk driving results in a six-month suspension, speeding, rash driving, signal jumping, talking on phones while driving, overloading in goods vehicles, and transporting passengers in non-transport vehicles lead to a three-month suspension.

In 2023, the traffic police recorded 66,733 cases of signal jumping, 14,433 cases of wrong-side driving, and 11,739 cases of talking on phones while driving.

