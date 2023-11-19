Pune: 71-Year-Old Suspected Zika Patient In City Hospital Stable | Photo: Representative Image

In Pune, a 71-year-old resident from Pandharpur, Solapur district, Maharashtra, is currently undergoing treatment for a suspected case of Zika and is reported to be in stable condition. The District Malaria Officer, Vijay Bagal, has affirmed that the Health Department in Solapur is well-prepared to provide necessary services in response to this potential Zika case.

The range of services includes conducting an epidemiological container survey, implementing fogging measures, employing larvicides, collecting blood samples, identifying pregnant women who may be at risk, and spreading awareness among the general public. The proactive measures aim to address and contain the suspected Zika case in Pandharpur.

Kartiki Ekadashi festivities worries administration

The urgency is heightened due to the upcoming occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi, during which lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Pandharpur for the pilgrimage. The Health Department's preparedness underscores a comprehensive approach to safeguard public health during this significant religious event.

As health authorities remain vigilant, the focus is not only on the individual patient's treatment but also on preventative measures and community awareness to curb the potential spread of Zika in the region.

