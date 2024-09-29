 Pune: 4 Killed, 1 Injured While Unloading Glass Consignment
The incident took place at the unit located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area at around 1.30 pm, they said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Four workers were killed and one was seriously injured when a glass consignment fell on them while they were unloading it from a vehicle at a glass manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at the unit located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area at around 1.30 pm, they said.

Police were at the spot and a probe was on into the incident. 

