 Pune: PCMC Honors Women Sanitation Workers with 'Swachhatechi Paithani'; Health Camps Held for Safaimitras
The women workers participated enthusiastically in the program, which included games and entertainment, with Mangal Jadhav winning first place, followed by Neha Rangwane and Sushila Gaikwad.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Assistant Commissioner Ajinkya Yele highlighted the significant contributions of women sanitation workers to maintaining the cleanliness of the city, both in their professional roles and at home. In recognition of their efforts, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation organised a special event, 'Swachhatechi Paithani,' making it the first Municipal Corporation in the country to host such a program for sanitation staff.

The event, held at the Natsamrat Nilu Phule Rangmandir in Sangvi, was part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' fortnight campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, 2024, in celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Yele emphasised that the event, guided by Commissioner Shekhar Singh, aims to promote cleanliness and raise awareness about environmental conservation. In addition to this celebration, health check-up camps and the Swachh Sanskrutik Utsav are also being organised for sanitation workers.

Additional Commissioner Vijayakumar Khorate emphasised the critical role Safaimitras play in maintaining Pimpri Chinchwad's cleanliness and overall health. He highlighted that when their health is protected, the city’s well-being is also sustained. He was speaking at the health check-up camp held for sanitation staff from the C, E, and F zonal office areas.

The Municipal Corporation regularly organises health check-up camps for sanitation workers, promoting health awareness and ensuring their well-being. These health check-up camp provide a comprehensive array of preliminary tests, including screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and other common health issues that sanitation workers may face due to their demanding roles.

A large number of sanitation workers participated in various preliminary health checks conducted.

