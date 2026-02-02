Pune: 39-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Police Cite Mental Stress Over Wife’s Real Estate Case In Thane District | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A tragic incident was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Charholi area, where a 39-year-old man allegedly ended his life by consuming poison. The reason behind this is said to be mounting mental stress and a domestic dispute linked to a criminal case registered against his wife in a real estate matter.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar Aishwarya, a resident of Charholi Budruk.

Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, in charge of the Dighi Police Station (under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), said, “Kumar’s wife, Preeti Aishwarya, is associated with the real estate sector. A criminal case related to a property transaction had recently been registered against her in Thane district.”

Police officials said Kumar had been under severe psychological pressure ever since the case came to light. Family sources indicated that the situation had created tension within the household, eventually leading to frequent arguments between the couple. On Thursday (29th January), the matter reportedly escalated into a heated dispute between Kumar and his wife.

Following the argument, Kumar allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. Shortly thereafter, his health deteriorated rapidly, and he began vomiting blood and experiencing severe diarrhoea. Upon realising the seriousness of the situation, his wife rushed him to a private hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Doctors initially observed some improvement in his condition, giving hope to the family. However, his health suddenly worsened late Sunday night, and despite medical efforts, Kumar passed away around 10:30 PM on Sunday.

The Dighi Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are conducting further investigations to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident. Statements of family members are being recorded, and police officials said all angles are being examined as part of the inquiry.