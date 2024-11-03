 Pune: 35 Fire Incidents Reported This Year, Up from 23 Last Diwali
Pune: 35 Fire Incidents Reported This Year, Up from 23 Last Diwali

Last year's Diwali recorded 23 fires on Lakshmi Puja day in 2023, 19 in 2022, and 21 throughout 2021, up from five in 2020, three in 2019, and eight in 2018, according to official data.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Pune: 35 Fire Incidents Reported This Year, Up from 23 Last Diwali |

As many as 35 fire incidents were reported in Pune city on Lakshmi Puja day during Diwali, an official said on Saturday.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department, the blazes were reported between 7 PM on Friday and 7 AM on Saturday, and there were no injuries.

"The fire brigade recorded 35 incidents between Friday night and Saturday morning. Our vehicles are ready to deal with any eventuality. Fire tenders, fire engines, foam engines, rescue vans, and other vehicles have been deployed round the clock," an official from the fire brigade said.

He noted that the number of fires may increase as the festivities conclude on Sunday.

article-image

The first fire erupted in the Dhanori area when garbage caught fire at around 7:35 PM. In Kothrud, a fire broke out when a tree ignited around 8:06 PM.

Incidents occurred at Shivane, Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, Vadgaon Budruk, Chandannagar, Aundh, Kalyaninagar, Padmavati, Hadapsar, Bibwewadi, Kondhwa, and other localities.

As an emergency service, all personnel in the Pune Fire Brigade are on duty during Diwali, with no days off. Citizens are urged to take specific precautions, ensuring that children do not burst firecrackers without adult supervision.

