Pune: 30 KM/H Speed Limit For Heavy Vehicles In Pimpri-Chinchwad, PMRDA Assures Road Repairs In Hinjawadi -- Here's All You Need To Know | Representational Image | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A key meeting took place between the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and residential groups from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Hinjawadi on Sunday to discuss the growing number of accidents in the area. Heavy vehicles were discussed heavily in the meeting, as they are accused of causing the majority of fatal accidents in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) jurisdiction -- especially in the IT Belt area, which includes areas including Wakad, Hinjawadi, Bavdhan, Tathawade, Punawale, and Ravet.

Key officials from multiple government departments, including the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), were present. Residents not only voiced their concerns, but also the other side of heavy vehicle drivers was discussed with a broad mindset. The meeting was attended by Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, PMRDA Additional Commissioner Deepak Singla, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP (Traffic) Vivek Patil, DCP (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad, and Deputy Regional Transport Officer Sandesh Chavan.

Sachin Londhe, one of the petitioners in the Unclog Hinjawadi IT Park movement and also the chairman of Wakad-Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Development & Welfare Association, who also attended the meeting, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The discussions were positive. A wide range of issues were discussed, including the increasing road accidents. The meeting lasted a couple of hours, and we got a positive response and assurances from all the officials present.”

‘What About Roads? ’

Londhe reported that the police assured heavy actions and stricter enforcement than before. He said, “Police actions are seen. Police have made rules, and the department is enforcing the rules. There is an attempt, but the lack of quality infrastructure is a problem. Police actions can do only a little, but the real problem is infrastructure. Road quality across the city is in bad condition.”

Referencing Tuesday's multi-department meeting again with residents, Londhe said, “In tomorrow's meeting, we are going to be aggressive on the removal of illegal encroachment on roads and the deteriorated infrastructure. This problem is serious; it needs to be stopped as soon as possible.”

The discussion also shed light on the matter that in road accidents, heavy vehicles are not always to be blamed. Attendees pointed out that the drivers, many times, are inexperienced and need some training to drive efficiently. Also, a lack of cleaners in many vehicles triggers blind spots for drivers, and it results in accidents.

PMRDA Promises Repairs, Police Introduce New Rules

PMRDA Additional Commissioner Deepak Singla listened to the deteriorated infrastructure and promised repairs and improvements in the Hinjawadi area. He said that work orders have been issued, and soon the repairs will be done.

Police administration promised a more intense action on unruly commuters and agreed to do everything necessary to curb the increasing road accidents in Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas.

Key Decisions Taken in the Meeting:

- Crackdown on Illegal RMC Plants: PMRDA will issue notices to all illegally operating Ready Mix Cement (RMC) plants and initiate demolition of units running without valid licences.

- Speed Regulation: Heavy and oversized vehicles must adhere to a 30 kmph speed limit, which will be monitored through GPS systems and speed guns.

- On-Site Checks & Training: RTO, the Traffic Department, and local police will jointly conduct safety inspections, driver licence checks, and traffic-rule awareness training at RMC plant locations.

- Accident Prevention: To reduce run-over incidents involving dumpers, Hyvas, and mixers, the RTO will mandate assistant drivers/cleaners in vehicles and require installation of bumpers and cameras covering side wheels.