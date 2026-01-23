Pune: 27 Zilla Parishad, 50 Panchayat Samiti Nominations Approved In Maval After Scrutiny |

Pune: A total of 104 nomination papers were filed for 5 constituencies and 10 wards in Maval taluka. After scrutiny, two applications were declared invalid, and now 27 nomination papers for the Zilla Parishad and 50 for the Panchayat Samiti have been declared valid, informed Election Officer Surendra Navale and Assistant Election Officer Vikram Deshmukh.

The nomination papers of Uddhav Sena's Shahnaz Santosh Kumbhar from the Kale ward of the Panchayat Samiti were declared invalid because her name was not in the voter list, and the application of Congress candidate Shinde Ananta Baban from the Varale ward was declared invalid due to the absence of the proposer's signature.

During the scrutiny process, objections were raised against eight nomination papers. An objection was raised against the affidavit of BJP candidate Megha Prashant Bhagwat from the Induri constituency for not being notarized. An objection was raised against the application of BJP candidate Dattatraya Shankar Gund from the Kusgaon Budruk constituency for having a blank entry.

An objection was raised against BJP candidate Balasaheb Nathu Parkhi from the Somatne ward for not submitting information about a criminal case. There was also an objection against Subhash Dhamankar's application. An objection was raised against NCP candidate Shaila Ramchandra Kalekar from the Kale ward for showing a house but not providing its valuation.

Minor objections were raised against Uddhav Sena candidate Ashwini Amol Bhegade from the Karla ward and BJP candidate Sangeeta Dnyaneshwar Adhari from the Nane ward. An objection was raised against NCP candidate Sunita Manoj Yewale from the Chandkhed ward for allegedly concealing property information.

All Objections Rejected

After the hearing, all eight objections were rejected, and all the nomination papers were declared valid by order, announced Election Officer Surendra Navale.