Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Cameron Scott Takes Stage 3 Glory As Luke Mudgway Tightens Grip On Overall Lead With Yellow Jersey |

Pune: Stage Three of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 unfolded as the most demanding chapter yet in the race’s narrative, pushing riders to their limits across the Western Ghats Gateway. The peloton rolled out from the Saswad Municipal Council at Chandan Tekadi at 12:30 pm, flagged off by Ajit Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra and Guardian Minister of Pune.

As the riders surged into Baramati and approached the finish at Vidya Pratishthan, Pencil Chowk, the stage came down to a ferocious sprint after hours of attrition. Emerging strongest was Cameron Nicholas Scott of Li Ning Star, China, who clocked at 03:04:13.

Scott’s acceleration proved decisive in the final metres, edging out Georgios Bouglas (03:04:13) of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, who had led for long stretches, only to be caught in the final kick. Timothy Dupont (03:04:13) of Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium, completed the podium, whereas, Zeb Kyffin of Terengganu Cycling team, Malaysia, finished fourth.

Just behind the leading quadruple, Clement Alleno (03:04:13) of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, crossed the line in fourth, having topped the overall King of the Mountains standings and winning the Polka Dot Jersey. Stage One and Two winner Luke Mudgway (03:04:13) could not match the pace at the sharp end this time, finishing sixth.

Despite missing out on the podium, Mudgway limited his losses expertly as he won the Green Jersey for the Best Sprinter, and more importantly, retained the ‘Yellow Jersey’ as overall General Qualification leader.

After three stages, Mudgway sits atop the general classification with a cumulative time of 07:36:10, holding a slender 14-second advantage over Carter Alan Bettles of Roojai Insurance Winspace, Thailand. Yorben Lauryssen, of Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium, remains firmly in the mix, just 17 seconds off the lead.

The early climbs immediately stretched the bunch, while repeated accelerations from rival teams ensured there was little opportunity for recovery. Riders were forced into single file over exposed sections, with crosswinds adding more difficulty to the route, which flattened briefly before rising again.

After the finish, Cameron Scott admitted the stage had been tougher than many anticipated, “I think it was a lot harder than people expected," he said. "The first two climbs were quite tough and the pace really stayed on over the top. There was lots of attacks from the other teams and the race didn't really stop until we got through the next town and onto the onto the straight roads, but even then it was a little bit crosswind, so it was actually quite a tough day."

Asked what stood out most, Scott highlighted the twisting roads over the crest of the climbs, “The roads over the top of the climb," he said. "They were really twisty and I had a lot of fun actually. Lots of corners and just high-speed single file."

Away from the stage win, the secondary classifications continued to evolve. The Orange Jersey for the ‘Best Asian Rider’ remained with Jambaljamts Sainbayar of Burgos Burpellet BH, whose consistency across all terrains has made him one of the revelations of the tour.

Dutch prospect Viego Tijssen of Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam, Netherlands once again claimed the White Jersey as the Best Young Rider (U-23), while Harshveer Singh Sekhon of the Indian National Team reclaimed the Blue Jersey after emerging as the ‘India’s Leading Performer’ on the day.

With three stages completed, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour now turns toward its conclusion. Stage Four, the Pune Pride Loop, will cover 95 kilometres with an elevation of 578 metres, threading through the city’s modern avenues and historic landmarks, including Shaniwar Wada. Technical sections and a likely high-speed finish promise one last opportunity for drama. The Yellow Jersey remains on Luke Mudgway’s shoulders, but with gaps measured in seconds, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour’s final chapter is still wide open.

Results - Stage 3

-Yellow Jersey - MUDGWAY Luke – LI NING STAR

-Green Jersey - A BOUGLAS Georgios – BURGOS BURPELLET BH

-Polka Dot Jersey - (King of Monuntains) - ALLENO Clement – BURGOS BURPELLET BH

-Orange Jersey - A SAINBAYAR Jambaljamts – BURGOS BURPELLET BH

-White Jersey - TIJSSEN Viego – WIELERPLOEG GROOT AMSTERDAM

-Blue Jersey - SEKHON Harshveer Singh – INDIAN CYCLING TEAM