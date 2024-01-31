Pune: 146 Goats Die From Food Poisoning Near Lonavala, Villagers Seek Help For Shepherd | FPJ

As many as 146 goats succumbed to poisoning near Lonavala, as reported by an official on Wednesday.

The tragic incident unfolded from Sunday to Monday morning in the hills above Vaksai, Deoghar, Karandoli, and Jewrewadi villages near Lonavala.

Kaluram Shivaji Barkade, the goat rearer, faced immense sorrow, losing a significant portion of his herd. On Sunday night, when the goats showed signs of illness after midnight, Barkade informed villagers, leading to an immediate call for assistance to the government Veterinary Officer. Over the last two days, the veterinary team worked to save the remaining goats and investigate the cause of the sudden mass deaths.

Food Poisoning

Preliminary findings from veterinary officers suggest that the goats consumed spoiled food while grazing.

The substantial loss has cast a pall of sorrow over the Dhangar community, with demands for government intervention and compensation for the shepherd. Citizens of Karandoli and surrounding areas have rallied together, extending their support and urging others to assist the victims during this challenging time.