Pune: 13th Student Parliament Scheduled From January 10 To 12 | Facebook/BharatiyaChhatraSansad

The 13th Student Parliament of India will be held in Pune from January 10 to 12, organisers said on Wednesday.

The conclave is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare and the UNESCO Chair for Human Rights, Democracy, Peace and Tolerance.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Member of House of Lords, UK, Meghnad Desai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, President of the University of Vermont Suresh Garimala and others will be the chief guests for the inauguration on January 10.

"Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad is the country's only and the largest training class to produce future political leaders," Sunil Karad, Head, School of Polytechnic & Skill Development, MIT-WPU, told a press conference.

"Through this Parliament, the youth's attitude towards politics, political leaders and democracy is changing. More than 10,000 enthusiastic students from different colleges across the country will participate in this parliament," he added.

The speakers at the event are Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan, Former Director General - Aeronautical Systems (AS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr Tessy Thomas, Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, Historian Vikram Sampath, Human Rights Activist Shehla Rashid, and many more.

"Youth Leadership in Politics: Rhetoric or Reality?", "Democracy 2.0: How AI and social media are changing the game?", "Data, Diversity, and Democracy: Caste Census Dilemma" and "As we land on the moon, are women safe on land?" are some of the sessions at the Student Parliament.