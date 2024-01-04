Pune: Symbiosis Skills Universities Establish Strategic Partnership With PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd | Sourced

Symbiosis Skills Universities, including Symbiosis Skills and Professional University in Pune and Symbiosis University Applied Sciences in Indore, took a significant step toward enhancing education and skilling opportunities for students. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd (PwC).

Representing Symbiosis Skills Universities was Pro-Chancellor Dr Swati Mujumdar, while Siddharth Mehta and Sanjeev Parker represented PwC. The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organisations.

The objective of this MOU is to explore opportunities for collaboration in the skilling and education space to create enhanced prospects for students. The collaborative journey embarked upon by Symbiosis Skills Universities and PwC through this MOU is met with great enthusiasm.

The MOU outlines a framework for cooperation between Symbiosis Skills Universities and PwC, focusing on creating opportunities for collaboration in the skilling and education domain for students. It also includes providing a certification program based on GST, Customs, and Transfer Pricing to students at the School of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance at the Kiwale and Indore campuses.

This collaboration between these esteemed institutions signifies a commitment to elevating the educational experience for students, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the dynamic professional landscape. The strategic partnership aligns with the vision of both Symbiosis Skills Universities and PwC to contribute to the development of skilled and competent professionals across various sectors.