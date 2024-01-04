Pune: Sadhu Vaswani Railway Bridge To Be Closed From January 6 Due To Structural Weaknesses

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Sadhu Vaswani Railway Bridge in Pune, built 50 years ago, is set to be demolished and reconstructed due to structural concerns. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has banned vehicular traffic and provided for alternative traffic arrangements for an experimental period starting January 6.

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Maharashtra Government approximately 50 years ago, constructed this bridge. It has been closed for heavy traffic due to structural weaknesses and the PMC has placed height barriers on both sides of the bridge to enforce the restriction.

The civic body plans to demolish and reconstruct it due to the structural weakness. To facilitate this process, the bridge will be closed to traffic on an experimental basis from January 6 for the next 10 to 15 days.

During this period, alternative traffic arrangements will be implemented, affecting routes along Koregaon Park, Nagar Road, Bund Garden, Council Hall, and beyond.

Specific details about traffic changes, including one-way routes and no-entry zones, will be communicated through a detailed notification by the Pune Traffic Police. The experimental traffic adjustments will be in effect for the specified duration, after which the Pune Traffic Police will issue a final order based on their assessment of the traffic diversion.

Punekars are urged to stay informed about these changes and plan their routes accordingly.

Railway overbridge in Ghorpadi closed

PMC has also announced that the road from BT Kavade Road, Thopte Chowk, to Bharat Forge Company, will be closed from January 6 to January 8 for girder installation on the railway overbridge in Ghorpadi.

In response, the civic body and traffic police have arranged alternative routes for commuters during this period. Light vehicles are advised to use BT Kawade Road towards BJ Shirke Company and the Vatar Mala area. Officials specify that heavy vehicles will not be permitted on the alternative route.