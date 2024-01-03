"Pune Municipal Corporation Allocates ₹3.5 Crore To Combat Water Hyacinth Menace In Rivers And Lakes |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allocated a substantial ₹3.5 crore to effectively tackle the persistent issue of water hyacinths in the Mula and Mutha rivers, as well as Katraj, Pashan, and Jambhulwadi lakes. The urgency behind this allocation arises from the numerous complaints lodged by residents living in close proximity to these water bodies, expressing concerns about the surge in water hyacinths after the monsoon season. The unchecked growth of these aquatic plants has not only led to an increase in mosquitoes but has also raised the risk of vector-borne diseases, posing a significant threat to the health of residents.

The multifaceted initiative encompasses the utilization of mechanized removal methods to address the immediate problem. However, the local residents, alongside environmental activists, emphasize the critical need for the implementation of sustainable, long-term solutions that can effectively prevent the recurrence of water hyacinth-related issues.

Last year, in a proactive move to combat the rising mosquito population near Katraj Lake, the Pune Municipal Corporation conducted a groundbreaking initiative—its first-ever mosquito control spraying using drones.

This initiative directly addressed the consequences of the heightened growth of water hyacinths, which had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

This comes months after the PMC's Environment Department recently unveiled a proposal aimed at beautifying five major lakes in Pune. These lakes include Jambhulwadi, two lakes at Katraj, Pashan, and an additional lake yet to be specified.

The comprehensive plan encompassed embanking the lakes and introducing public amenities in their vicinity.