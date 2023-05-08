WATCH: Pune's 1st drone-assisted spraying near Katraj Lake |

Pune: In an effort to control the mosquito population in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation conducted the first-ever mosquito control spraying with the help of drones near Katraj Lake. The lake is currently flooded with water hyacinth, which has caused a significant increase in the number of mosquitoes in the area, posing a threat of vector-borne diseases.

In March, Baramati MP Supriya Sule had visited the site to review the progress of the water hyacinth removal work, which is currently underway. The residents from the nearby areas have been facing numerous issues due to the proliferation of water hyacinths in the lake.

The drone spraying was conducted as a part of the ongoing efforts to control the mosquito population in the area. The spraying was conducted near the lake area where the water hyacinth proliferation is high.

The drone was equipped with a small tank containing the mosquito control medicine and sprayed the medicine over the lake area. The spraying was conducted under the supervision of the Pune Municipal Corporation officials.

