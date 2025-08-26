Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Dilip Swami Appeals To Buy Ganesh Idols Made By Women’s Self-Help Groups | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The stall of Ganesh idols made by the women of various self-help groups under Umed Swayam Sahayata Bachat Gat has been established at the Zilla Parishad Ground in Aurangpura. The residents should purchase Ganesh idols from this stall and help in women empowerment, appealed District Collector Dilip Swami. Swami, ZP CEO Ankit, Additional CEO Vasudev Solanke, and other dignitaries visited the stall on Monday.

Last year, there was a transaction of around Rs. 5 crore from the sale of the Ganesh idols from the women self-help groups. A platform has been made available to the women from the rural areas to sell their products at the district and the taluka levels. It is a step towards women empowerment and residents should purchase Ganesh idols from these stalls in large numbers, Swami appealed.

The women are getting financially stable from the sale of the Ganesh idols and other articles manufactured by them, and their small businesses are flourishing, ZP CEO Ankit said.

The idol makers, District Campaign Manager Vikram Sargar, District Marketing Manager Sachin Sonawane, and other dignitaries were present.

In all, 25 stalls have been established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Khuldabad – 12, Gangapur – 17, Phulambri -10, Kannad – 20, Vaijapur 55, Soyegaon – 20, Sillod – 50 and Paithan – 15 in Panchayat Samiti and gram panchayat buildings. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the stalls are available at Mhada Colony Bajajnagar, Shendra MIDC, Waluj MIDC, Jai Bhavani Chowk, Wadgaon and ZP Ground. The idols will be sold till August 27.

Assistant Project Director Ulhas Khalegaonkar, Women and Child Welfare Department Programme Officer Mangal Panchal, Suchita Khotkar, Vibhishan Boite, and others were present.