Pune: 100% Hike In Exam Fees Of Garware College, ABVP Warns Agitation

Abasaheb Garware College has increased the semester examination fees by 80 to 100 percent for various disciplines of arts and science. The examination fees for arts students were ₹890 until the last semester, but now it has been hiked to ₹1550. The fee for one subject of backlog exams has been increased to ₹700 from the earlier ₹350.

The college had also hiked fees for postgraduate programmes before this.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has given a 2-day ultimatum to the institution to retract the fee hike, or the ABVP will stage protests, the organization has warned. They have also appealed to students not to submit the examination forms until the fees are restored.

Are Students Paying for College's Dues?

All the autonomous colleges affiliated with the Savitribai Phule Pune University have to pay 15% of the amount to the university, but Garware College has not paid this amount for some years now. It is alleged that the college is trying to recover this amount from the students through fee hikes.

Nikhil Kunde, President, ABVP Garware College Branch, has said, "We cannot allow autonomy to turn into tyranny. There are many blunders in the administration of the college. ABVP will not tolerate this anti-student attitude."