Former IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar’s Parents, Dilip & Manorama, Have Fled India: Report | File Photos

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar's parents, Dilip and Manorama, have fled the country, sources told NDTV.

A lookout notice was issued against them in connection with a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai recently.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 13 on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai after a concrete mixer truck brushed against Dilip Khedkar's Land Cruiser.

Khedkar and his driver, Praful Salunkhe, allegedly bundled the truck's helper, Pralhad Kumar Chauhan, into the SUV and took him to Khedkar's bungalow in Pune.

The police traced him to the bungalow and rescued him, even as Manorama Khedkar obstructed their entry.

Investigations revealed that the accused confined Chauhan in a watchman's room, served him stale food and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay for the damages.

It has also come to light that Manorama Khedkar tried to tamper with the CCTV footage from their residence, which was evidence in the case, by giving an unidentified person access to her bedroom, where the DVR was kept.

The Rabale Police had registered a case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and have now added sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(7) (wrongful confinement for extortion), and 308(4) (extortion).

The Pune Police have also registered a case against Manorama Khedkar for allegedly obstructing the police and issued a notice.

Meanwhile, Salunkhe was apprehended by a team from Navi Mumbai Police on Friday from Sindhkhed in Dhule.