PSI Arrested For Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Parbhani

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and his private agent for accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 in Manwat taluka, Parbhani district, on Tuesday. The accused PSI has been identified as Gajanan Rambhau Jantre (54, resident of Rajashree Shahu Maharaj Nagar, Manwat, Parbhani), and the private agent as Muntasir Kabir Khan alias Babbubhai (58, resident of Khadpura, Qureshi Galli, Manwat, Parbhani).

According to details, the complainant is a sand transporter. The Manwat Police seized a truck and sand belonging to the complainant and registered a case. PSI Jantre was investigating the case. He demanded ₹1 lakh from the complainant to submit a report in court to release the truck. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Parbhani ACB on Sunday.

Before that, a deal was made between the accused and the complainant to pay ₹70,000 after negotiation. It was decided to give the first instalment of ₹50,000 on Tuesday. Jantre asked the complainant to give the money to his private agent Babbubhai, who was present in Jantre's cabin. The complainant handed over ₹50,000 to Babbubhai and assured him that he would pay the remaining ₹20,000 after the submission of the report in court. The complainant then signalled the ACB officers who were hiding outside the premises.

However, Babbubhai fled the scene upon seeing the ACB officers. The officers searched for and arrested him. The ACB team also arrested Jantre. The officers found ₹74,000 during a search of his house.