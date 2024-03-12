Prime Minister Modi Boosts Railway Infrastructure In Pune, Inaugurates Vande Bharat Workshop And Phaltan-Baramati Rail Line | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated a Vande Bharat chair car maintenance-cum-workshop depot in Pune, marking a significant milestone in railway infrastructure on Tuesday via video conferencing.

Additionally, he dedicated the Phaltan-Baramati New Rail Line, reinforcing the commitment to enhancing connectivity.

The launch also included the inauguration of five Jan Aushadi Kendras, offering affordable and quality generic medicines at key stations like Pimpri and Solapur.

The event witnessed the presence of Members of Parliament, including Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar, Medha Kulkarni, Sanjay Kaka Patil, Dhananjay Mahadik, and others, highlighting the collaborative efforts in improving rail facilities.

Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager Pune, and Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, actively participated in the functions at Phaltan and Pune, respectively.

The extensive engagement of branch officers and staff from Pune Division underscored the collective enthusiasm for these transformative initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory and launched various other railway projects in Maharashtra, officials said.

The PM inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 506 projects, including the Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, a wagon repair workshop at Badnera and Vande Bharat chair car maintenance-cum-workshop depot in Pune, they said.

The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory will ensure supply of the Vande Bharat Train sets (16 car formation) to the Indian Railways in co-ordination with its technology partners, the Central Railway (CR) officials said.

All departments of the factory are equipped with the latest machinery and plants, they said.

It will ensure development of the entire Marathwada region by bringing a whole new set of vendors to supply various components to this unit, said a railway release.

It will provide direct employment to around 1,300 persons and indirect employment to more than 10,000 persons in terms of various outsourced activities, the release said.

The wagon repair workshop at Badnera will cater to two major freight depots of the Central Railway in Bhusaval and Nagpur and enhance the availability of wagons, as per the CR.