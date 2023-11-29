President Draupadi Murmu In Pune: Click Here For Traffic Changes | File photo

Pune Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions in light of President Draupadi Murmu's visit to the city on November 30 and December 1.

The significant highlight is her attendance at the Passing Out Parade of the 145th Course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla on November 30.

Key changes include diverting traffic to the Ramwadi to Airport Road on Pune Nagar Road for those heading to Pune Airport between and 1 PM to 4 PM on November 30 and 9 AM to 12 on December 1.

Heavy vehicles are banned from Lohegaon to the airport to Vishrantwadi from November 30 to December 1.

On December 1, heavy vehicles are restricted on Pune-Solapur Road from Bhairoba Nala to Jedhe Chowk and Bhairoba Nala to Pune Station between 8 AM to 12 PM.

Additionally, temporary two-way traffic will be allowed from Pune University to Raigad Bungalow on Pashan Road on November 30 from 3 PM to 4 PM to facilitate VVIP movement.