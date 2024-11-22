Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Helps Dhule Woman Realise Dream of Owning a Home |

The Central government's key initiative, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), is definitely helping people from economically weaker backgrounds to realise the dream of owning a home of their own.

A woman beneficiary from Dhule, Maharashtra, shared her happiness while speaking to IANS and she also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme that helped her get a home. Rupali Prakash Waare, a resident of Dhule, is a beneficiary of this scheme. She shared with IANS that after learning about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, she submitted all the necessary documents to the municipal corporation.

Subsequently, she received approval under the scheme and also received funds from the municipality to build her house. Rupali Prakash stated that after receiving financial assistance, she was able to construct a permanent house, and now she is living in her own home.

She mentioned: "I never believed that I would be able to live in my own house. But today, thanks to Prime Minister Modi, we are living in our own house. We are extremely happy, and we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this." The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has launched several schemes focusing on the welfare of the underprivileged.

Among these, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a key initiative, aiming to fulfil the dream of a permanent home for the economically weaker sections of society. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, eligible beneficiaries receive financial assistance to help them build their own homes.

This scheme is turning the dream of a permanent house into a reality for low-income, economically disadvantaged individuals. The objective of the scheme is to improve the living standards of economically backward citizens and provide them with the benefit of owning their own homes. To achieve this, both the central and state governments are offering financial assistance for building homes through this initiative. The implementation of the scheme is carried out through local self-governing bodies.