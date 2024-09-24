 Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience'
Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience'

This comes after an SUV drove over a half-demolished median right outside the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Shankar Sheth Road on Sunday night

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience' | Twitter

Punekars have taken to social media to complain about the poor street lighting at many places in the city. This comes after an SUV drove over a half-demolished median right outside the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Shankar Sheth Road on Sunday night. Reportedly, the median did not have any reflector or warning signs, and adding to the driver's woes, the poor street lights made it even more difficult for him to spot it.

An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "The state of street lighting in #Pune is poor (even on main roads), compared to many other cities - have raised this issue many times." He tagged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol in his tweet. Following this, the civic body immediately clarified that the "area doesn't fall under PMC jurisdiction". However, many other users joined in and complained about the street lighting issues in their areas.

article-image

"This happens in Aundh on ITI road outside the National Society gate every other week during monsoons. The road divider is barely a foot high, not painted, and the street lighting is terrible. Reflectors placed there are damaged and therefore useless," commented a user.

Another added, "Many roads in Pune have pitch-dark situations. From Khadki to Wakadewadi, it seems like travelling on a village road, even JM Road does not have proper lights, forget about other parts of the city."

A third user expressed frustration, saying, "Nobody cares… let anyone say anything. Let any number of accidents happen. Nobody cares. What they care is how much money I am making. How can I better my life. Nobody gives a damn to public convenience. What world are we living in. The taxes we pay are going all to waste (sic)." 

article-image

Check out the reactions below:

