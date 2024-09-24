Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience' | Twitter

Punekars have taken to social media to complain about the poor street lighting at many places in the city. This comes after an SUV drove over a half-demolished median right outside the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Shankar Sheth Road on Sunday night. Reportedly, the median did not have any reflector or warning signs, and adding to the driver's woes, the poor street lights made it even more difficult for him to spot it.

An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "The state of street lighting in #Pune is poor (even on main roads), compared to many other cities - have raised this issue many times." He tagged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol in his tweet. Following this, the civic body immediately clarified that the "area doesn't fall under PMC jurisdiction". However, many other users joined in and complained about the street lighting issues in their areas.

The state of street lighting in #Pune is poor (even on main roads), compared to many other cities - have raised this issue many times. @PMCPune @SidShirole @mohol_murlidhar https://t.co/4gAY1OiiQu — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) September 23, 2024

"This happens in Aundh on ITI road outside the National Society gate every other week during monsoons. The road divider is barely a foot high, not painted, and the street lighting is terrible. Reflectors placed there are damaged and therefore useless," commented a user.

Another added, "Many roads in Pune have pitch-dark situations. From Khadki to Wakadewadi, it seems like travelling on a village road, even JM Road does not have proper lights, forget about other parts of the city."

A third user expressed frustration, saying, "Nobody cares… let anyone say anything. Let any number of accidents happen. Nobody cares. What they care is how much money I am making. How can I better my life. Nobody gives a damn to public convenience. What world are we living in. The taxes we pay are going all to waste (sic)."

This happens in Aundh on ITI rd outside the National Society gate every other week during monsoons. The road divider is barely a foot high, not painted, and the street lighting is terrible. Reflectors placed there are damaged and therefore useless. — Sujata Bogawat (@sujatavb) September 24, 2024

Many roads in Pune have pitch dark situations, From Khadaki to Wakadewadi it seems like travelling on a village road, even on JM road not having proper lights forget about other parts of the city.. — निळूभाऊ (@Nilaakash83) September 23, 2024

Nobody cares… let anyone say anything. Let any number of accidents happen. Nobody cares. What they care is how much money am I making. How can I better my life. Nobody gives a damn to public convenience. What world are we living in. The taxes we pay are going all waste. — Mehul Darooka (@mehuldarooka) September 24, 2024

The local management should be punished with a hefty fine for negligence. — मैं भारतीय (@ArunDes54320327) September 24, 2024

What I don't understand is, why can't they raise a high pole whereever a divider starts? Seems like a pretty basic and simple solution.@mohol_murlidhar @PuneRTO @PMCPune — Ganesh Satpute (@ghsatpute) September 23, 2024

Dividers are so dirty and become difficult to distinguish between the colour of road and yellow-black strips. They never get cleaned. Another aspect. — Abhijeet Joshi (@abgt_joshie) September 24, 2024

Seen multiple divider accidents on Bavdhan. Today a random pot hole was just covered with a rod and plants on Baner — The Dice Man (@chartsurfer2) September 23, 2024

Roads with potholes or uneven speed breakers , drainage systems , street light , footpath (remaking so any time) quality, parking what not ... Endless money making program for all stakeholders — AdityaNamjoshi (@aditya_namjoshi) September 24, 2024