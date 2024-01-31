Poor Road Infrastructure in Chakan Pushes Companies Towards Shifting To Neighbouring States: Dilip Batwal |

Emphasizing the pivotal role of the Chakan industrial area, Dilip Batwal, Secretary of the Federation of Chakan Industries, highlighted its substantial contribution to the tax revenue of the Government of India and its significant employment generation, providing opportunities for around 15 lakh workers.

Batwal urged the government to promptly address the pressing infrastructure issue by creating adequate facilities to support the industrial hub. The shortage of proper roads has compelled numerous companies to contemplate relocating their expansion plans to neighboring states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, with some companies already poised to make the move.

He was speaking at a meeting held in Chakan on the occasion of National Road Safety Month, in response to the escalating traffic jams, accidents, and loss of lives plaguing the Chakan industrial area, on January 30, at Mercedes Benz Company.

The gathering aimed to address the pressing issues affecting both road safety and the productivity of companies in the region. The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Jayant Umranikar, Retired Director General of Police Maharashtra, Atul Ade of RTO, ACP Shri Kasbe, Dilip Batwal, Secretary of the Federation of Chakan Industries, and representatives from various entities such as Mercedes, the Transport Association, and more.

Here's what others said

RTO Atul Ade highlighted the severity of road accidents and deaths, emphasizing the need for immediate measures to mitigate the situation.

ACP Kasbe acknowledged the challenges faced by the police force in managing traffic due to limited manpower and suggested that companies providing wardens could alleviate the issue.

Dilip Batwal, Secretary of the Federation of Chakan Industries, pointed out that traffic jams were not solely a result of unruly traffic but were exacerbated by inadequate road infrastructure.

He sought to initiate immediate construction projects, including the Nashik Phata to Rajgurunagar and Talegaon Chakan Shikrapur roads, to accommodate the area's growing needs.

Batwal stressed that the lack of infrastructure not only strained traffic but also led to production losses for companies.

He stated, "It is necessary to start road work immediately so that workers can reach on time, companies do not suffer production losses, and accidental deaths are avoided. This area is crucial, contributing significantly to the tax revenue of the Government of India and providing substantial employment with around 15 lakh workers. The government should take immediate and serious note of this issue and make efforts to create adequate infrastructure.

"The insufficient roads in this area not only strain traffic but also lead companies to lose production, causing many to shift their expansion to neighboring states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, with some companies ready to make the shift, he added.

He called on the government to take swift action, highlighting the area's significant contribution to taxes and employment. Retired Director General of Police Maharashtra, Jayant Umranikar, emphasized the importance of self-control and responsible behavior to reduce accidents.

He urged workers to prioritize their safety and adhere to traffic rules. Umranikar suggested recognizing responsible drivers with the "Best Driver of the Year" award—a proposal endorsed by the Federation to encourage safe driving practices and reduce road accidents.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from the Federation of Chakan Industries to institute the "Best Driver of the Year" award, fostering a safer environment on the roads and promoting responsible driving habits among workers.