Pooja Khedkar Refutes Fraud Charges, Says 'UPSC Has no Power to Disqualify Me' |

Months after being embroiled in controversy, former IAS Pooja Khedkar has refuted all forgery allegations and stated that she did not change her name to gain undue advantage in the examination.

According to a report by India Today, she has also challenged her disqualification, claiming that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has no authority to act against her.

In her response filed before the Delhi High Court, she stated that once selected and appointed as a probationer, the UPSC loses the power to disqualify her candidature. She noted that only the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) can take action under the All India Services Act, 1954, and the Probationer Rules as per Rule 19 of the CSE 2022 Rules.

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to obtain reservation benefits.

On July 31, the Union Public Service Commission canceled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.