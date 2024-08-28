 Pooja Khedkar Refutes Fraud Charges, Says 'UPSC Has no Power to Disqualify Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePooja Khedkar Refutes Fraud Charges, Says 'UPSC Has no Power to Disqualify Me'

Pooja Khedkar Refutes Fraud Charges, Says 'UPSC Has no Power to Disqualify Me'

In her response filed before the Delhi High Court, she stated that once selected and appointed as a probationer, the UPSC loses the power to disqualify her candidature. She noted that only the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) can take action under the All India Services Act, 1954, and the Probationer Rules as per Rule 19 of the CSE 2022 Rules.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Pooja Khedkar Refutes Fraud Charges, Says 'UPSC Has no Power to Disqualify Me' |

Months after being embroiled in controversy, former IAS Pooja Khedkar has refuted all forgery allegations and stated that she did not change her name to gain undue advantage in the examination.

According to a report by India Today, she has also challenged her disqualification, claiming that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has no authority to act against her.

In her response filed before the Delhi High Court, she stated that once selected and appointed as a probationer, the UPSC loses the power to disqualify her candidature. She noted that only the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) can take action under the All India Services Act, 1954, and the Probationer Rules as per Rule 19 of the CSE 2022 Rules.

Read Also
Pune RTI Activist Vijay Kumbhar, Who Exposed Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar's Fraud, Shares Heartfelt...
article-image

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to obtain reservation benefits.

FPJ Shorts
Central Government Approves ₹6,456 Crore For 3 Major Railway Projects Covering Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh
Central Government Approves ₹6,456 Crore For 3 Major Railway Projects Covering Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh
CBSE Mandates Schools To Set Up 'Composite Skill Labs' For Classes 6 to 12
CBSE Mandates Schools To Set Up 'Composite Skill Labs' For Classes 6 to 12
‘Enough is enough’: Anguished President Murmu Asks Nation To Wake Up, End Crimes Against Women
‘Enough is enough’: Anguished President Murmu Asks Nation To Wake Up, End Crimes Against Women
Premiere Energy IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 5 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 3 Fold
Premiere Energy IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 5 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 3 Fold

On July 31, the Union Public Service Commission canceled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pooja Khedkar Refutes Fraud Charges, Says 'UPSC Has no Power to Disqualify Me'

Pooja Khedkar Refutes Fraud Charges, Says 'UPSC Has no Power to Disqualify Me'

VIDEO: Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale Calls for Growth of Hindu Nation, Emphasises Importance of...

VIDEO: Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale Calls for Growth of Hindu Nation, Emphasises Importance of...

Over 600 NCC Cadets Participate In AINSC 2024 At INS Shivaji In Lonavala

Over 600 NCC Cadets Participate In AINSC 2024 At INS Shivaji In Lonavala

'Protocols Not Followed, Had Written To PM Modi', Says Sambhaji Raje On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

'Protocols Not Followed, Had Written To PM Modi', Says Sambhaji Raje On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

Pune Police Launch Probe After Headless Body Of Elderly Woman Found On Riverbank In Kharadi

Pune Police Launch Probe After Headless Body Of Elderly Woman Found On Riverbank In Kharadi