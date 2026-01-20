Police Recruitment Aspirant From Satara Dies By Suicide In Pune’s Shikrapur | Representative Pic

A 22-year-old youth, who harboured the dream of joining the police force and wearing the khaki uniform, has met a tragic end. The young man ended his life by hanging himself in his friend's room in Shikrapur, Shirur taluka. This incident has caused sorrow among aspirants preparing for police recruitment. The deceased has been identified as Viru Sanjay Kale (age 22, resident of Molacha Odha, Saidapur, Satara district).

Reportedly, Viru Kale hailed from Satara district and had come to Pune for the police recruitment process. He was staying in the room of his friend, Ranjit Salunkhe, in Shikrapur. Another candidate, Aditya Salekar, was also staying there with them to prepare for the exam. These friends had been together in the room for the past two days.

However, in the evening, the shocking fact came to light that Viru had suddenly hanged himself with a rope in his room. Upon noticing this, he was immediately brought down and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, after examination, the doctors declared him dead.

Reason for suicide unclear

The information about this unfortunate incident was given to the Shikrapur police by Vijay Ramchandra Kale (age 51, resident of Saidapur, Satara). Based on his report, a case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered at the Shikrapur police station. The Kale family has suffered a great shock due to their son taking such an extreme step at such a young age.

Police Constable Bapu Hadgale of the Shikrapur Police Station is conducting further investigation into the matter. The exact reason for the suicide is still unclear, and the police are investigating from all angles.

There is widespread sorrow over the death of this young man, who was working hard on the police recruitment grounds. The police officials will now determine the next course of action based on the post-mortem report and the statements of the relatives.