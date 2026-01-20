Nashik: Govardhane College Hosts Geography Day Program, Focuses On Career Opportunities |

Igatpuri: Various activities were organized at M.V.P. Karveer Punjababa Govardhane College on the occasion of 'Geography Day'.



Dr Rajendra Gunjal from MP College was present as the chief guest and speaker for the program. The program was held under the chairmanship of the college principal, Dr Kiran Rakive.



In his presidential address, Dr. Rakive guided the students on the fundamental relationship between geography and humanity, global warming, environment, pollution, and other related factors.



Chief guest Dr. Rajendra Gunjal provided detailed guidance to the students regarding career opportunities in the field of geography. In his introductory remarks, the Head of the Geography Department, Uttam Sangale, explained the objective of celebrating Geography Day and the geographical significance of Makar Sankranti in Hinduism.





The program was compered by Kalpana Kotade, and the vote of thanks was given by Navinath Bomble.



This program helped the students understand the importance of geography and the professional opportunities it offers. The Geography Department of the college successfully organized this event.