Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Corporators Must Submit Poll Expense Details Within 30 Days Or Face Disqualification

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the recently held Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, the Election Commission has directed all elected corporators to submit details of their election expenditure within 30 days. Failure to comply with the directive could result in the cancellation of their membership, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth said.

The CSMC elections were held on January 15, with results declared the following day. As per established election rules and the Model Code of Conduct, it is mandatory for every candidate who contested the polls, whether elected or not, to submit a comprehensive statement of campaign-related expenses incurred during the election period. These details must include costs related to publicity, meetings, transportation, digital campaigning, and other permissible heads of expenditure.

In this context, Sreekanth, while chairing a meeting with heads of various civic departments on Monday, directed concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to the instructions issued by the Election Commission. He asked officials to formally notify all elected corporators and candidates, collect their expenditure statements within the stipulated timeframe, and carry out a thorough scrutiny as per the prescribed norms.

He further stressed that the expenditure reports must be properly documented and maintained for record and audit purposes. Any discrepancies or delays should be promptly reported to the competent authority for necessary action.

Sreekanth underlined that the submission of election expenditure details is crucial to uphold transparency, accountability, and fairness in the electoral process. He urged all elected representatives to treat the matter with due seriousness and ensure full compliance within the deadline to avoid penal consequences.