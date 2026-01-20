Pune: PMC Extends Income Tax Abhay Yojana Deadline To February 15 After Strong Response | File Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended its Income Tax Abhay Yojana till February 15 to boost recovery of pending property tax dues. The decision was taken in view of the substantial response to the scheme, which has already generated Rs 712 crore in revenue for the civic body.

According to PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, a total of 1,14,921 property owners have benefited from the scheme so far. During the Abhay Yojana period, the corporation collected Rs 73.46 crore in outstanding property tax. Overall, in the last two months, nearly 1.30 lakh property owners have deposited ₹785.59 crore into the PMC treasury.

Despite the encouraging response, property tax arrears of around ₹3,200 crore are still pending, prompting the civic body to extend the scheme by another month, the commissioner said.

The Abhay Yojana was initially implemented from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, offering a 75 per cent waiver on penalties levied on unpaid property tax. Earlier, defaulters who had availed of similar schemes in 2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21 and 2021-22 were excluded from the benefit. However, the PMC later approved extending the benefit to these previous beneficiaries as well, though the expected level of recovery has not yet been achieved.

Property tax bills are issued by the PMC from April 1 every year. If payments are not made by the end of September, a penalty of two per cent per month is imposed. At present, more than Rs13,000 crore in property tax is due from around 5.5 lakh property owners across the city.

Meanwhile, property tax bills have not been issued in villages recently merged into the PMC limits, as the state government has temporarily suspended tax collection in these areas.

Of the four Abhay schemes announced in the past, the highest recovery of Rs 458.67 crore was recorded during 2020-21. This year’s scheme, implemented for two months, has already resulted in collections of Rs 785.59 crore. With this, PMC’s total property tax revenue for the current financial year has reached Rs 2,589.59 crore, said Ravi Pawar, head of the municipal corporation’s Income Tax Department.