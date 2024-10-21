'Police Acted At BJP’s Behest': Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Reacts After Being Booked For MCC Violation | File Photo

Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress MLA from Kasba Peth, on Monday slammed Pune Police for acting at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This comes a day after Dhangekar was booked for violation of the model code of conduct.

Late on Sunday night, BJP workers apprehended a tempo carrying Diwali faral packets with pictures of Dhangekar on them. They alleged that the Congress leader was attempting to entice voters by distributing festive snacks under the banner of Hindmata Pratishthan organisation. Regarding the incident, an FIR was registered at Samarth Police station under sections 170-1(a), 173 of the BNS and 123-1 (A) of the Representation of the People Act 1950,1951,1989.

Pushkar Tuljapurkar, spokesperson for the Pune BJP, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Dhangekar is willing to compete in the election[,] but is he not aware of the model code of conduct? Do they not understand that they are violating the code of conduct? Dhangekar is doing so because he has understood that this time he will lose the election. But the public is not going to change their mind through such gifts. The matter has been brought to the attention of the Election Commission for further action."

Commenting on the matter, Dhangekar told the media, "For the last 30 years, I have been active in public and social life. My supporters and workers are engaged in helping people throughout the year. Similarly, yesterday too, they were gifting a few essential items to the people on the occasion of Diwali. However, neither I nor my family had gone out to distribute these items. The BJP workers, however, got hold of the packed tempo containing these items and took it to the Samarth Police Station. The Election Commission officials understood that the action taken was wrong, and the vehicle was released. The police acted at the behest of the BJP and troubled my supporters. Meanwhile, even though fake cases are being registered against me, I won't stop; I will continue fighting, and I will win."