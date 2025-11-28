 Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad Launches 'Jallosh Lokkalecha' Festival In Jalgaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBal Rangbhoomi Parishad Launches 'Jallosh Lokkalecha' Festival In Jalgaon

Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad Launches 'Jallosh Lokkalecha' Festival In Jalgaon

Balrangbhoomi Parishad is working to take children who have become addicted to mobile phones during the Corona period away from it and instil in them the culture of our Maharashtra, asserted Adv. Neelam Shirke Samant, President of Balrangbhoomi Parishad, Central Mumbai.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad Launches 'Jallosh Lokkalecha' Festival In Jalgaon |

Jalgaon: Balrangbhoomi Parishad is working to take children who have become addicted to mobile phones during the Corona period and instil in them the culture of our Maharashtra and our land, as well as to enhance their sense of art in. It is a Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad that works completely free of cost for children through various festivals, activities and camps, asserted Adv. Neelam Shirke Samant, President of Balrangbhoomi Parishad, Central Mumbai. She was speaking at the inauguration of the Jallosh Lokkalecha festival of Balrangbhoomi Parishad.

The importance of folk arts along with the culture and tradition of Maharashtra, should be conveyed to children through the Balrangbhoomi Parishad. With the aim of them studying these folk arts as well as enjoying them, the festival ‘Jallosh Lokkalecha’ has been organised by the Bal rangbhoomi Parishad, Jalgaon District Branch, on 28th and 29th November.

On the occasion of its inauguration, the President of Bal rangbhoomi Parishad, Central Mumbai Adv. Nilam Shirke Samant, In-charge Chief Executive Officer and President of Jalgaon Branch, Yogesh Shukla, Senior Folk Artist, Jayashreetai Patil, Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Dhage, Executive President, Sandeep Ghorpade, Vice President, Neha Pawar, Treasurer, Sachin Mahajan, along with the judges of the group folk dance competition, Dr Suchitra Londhe, and Sachin Bhide. were present on the stage.

The opening ceremony was introduced by Chief Executive Officer Vinod Dhage. Then, speaking as the inaugurator, Adv. Nilam Shirke Samant informed the attendees about the various activities of Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad and appealed to the parents to cooperate with  the Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad and for the children to register as child spectators.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online; Helplines Allegedly Unresponsive
Mumbai Crime: Goregaon Police Register Molestation Case After Woman Posts Her Ordeal Online; Helplines Allegedly Unresponsive
VIDEO: Kerala Sky Dining Ride Stalls Mid-Air In Idukki; Tourists Stranded For 1.5 Hours
VIDEO: Kerala Sky Dining Ride Stalls Mid-Air In Idukki; Tourists Stranded For 1.5 Hours
Fact Check: PIB Debunks Pakistani Propaganda Claiming IAF Chief AP Singh's Resignation After Losing Fighter Jets
Fact Check: PIB Debunks Pakistani Propaganda Claiming IAF Chief AP Singh's Resignation After Losing Fighter Jets
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves NSEL’s ₹1,950 Crore One-Time Settlement Scheme; 63 Moons To Assume Future Recovery Risks
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves NSEL’s ₹1,950 Crore One-Time Settlement Scheme; 63 Moons To Assume Future Recovery Risks

Today, on 28th November, a group folk dance performance was performed in the festival. 280 child artists from 24 schools of the district participated in this performance. The program was coordinated by Dr Shraddha Patil and the vote of thanks was given by Yogesh Shukla.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad Launches 'Jallosh Lokkalecha' Festival In Jalgaon

Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad Launches 'Jallosh Lokkalecha' Festival In Jalgaon

Pune Shocker: Elderly Man Caught, Thrashed By Mob For Alleged Molestation Attempt In Swargate -...

Pune Shocker: Elderly Man Caught, Thrashed By Mob For Alleged Molestation Attempt In Swargate -...

Beed Administration Takes Oath To Make District Child-Marriage Free

Beed Administration Takes Oath To Make District Child-Marriage Free

Beed: Dr Neelam Gorhe Assures Justice To Kin Of Deceased Dr Gauri Palve-Garje

Beed: Dr Neelam Gorhe Assures Justice To Kin Of Deceased Dr Gauri Palve-Garje

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad Gears Up For Polls; Collector Deelip Swami Appeals For High...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad Gears Up For Polls; Collector Deelip Swami Appeals For High...