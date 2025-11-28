Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad Launches 'Jallosh Lokkalecha' Festival In Jalgaon |

Jalgaon: Balrangbhoomi Parishad is working to take children who have become addicted to mobile phones during the Corona period and instil in them the culture of our Maharashtra and our land, as well as to enhance their sense of art in. It is a Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad that works completely free of cost for children through various festivals, activities and camps, asserted Adv. Neelam Shirke Samant, President of Balrangbhoomi Parishad, Central Mumbai. She was speaking at the inauguration of the Jallosh Lokkalecha festival of Balrangbhoomi Parishad.

The importance of folk arts along with the culture and tradition of Maharashtra, should be conveyed to children through the Balrangbhoomi Parishad. With the aim of them studying these folk arts as well as enjoying them, the festival ‘Jallosh Lokkalecha’ has been organised by the Bal rangbhoomi Parishad, Jalgaon District Branch, on 28th and 29th November.

On the occasion of its inauguration, the President of Bal rangbhoomi Parishad, Central Mumbai Adv. Nilam Shirke Samant, In-charge Chief Executive Officer and President of Jalgaon Branch, Yogesh Shukla, Senior Folk Artist, Jayashreetai Patil, Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Dhage, Executive President, Sandeep Ghorpade, Vice President, Neha Pawar, Treasurer, Sachin Mahajan, along with the judges of the group folk dance competition, Dr Suchitra Londhe, and Sachin Bhide. were present on the stage.

The opening ceremony was introduced by Chief Executive Officer Vinod Dhage. Then, speaking as the inaugurator, Adv. Nilam Shirke Samant informed the attendees about the various activities of Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad and appealed to the parents to cooperate with the Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad and for the children to register as child spectators.

Today, on 28th November, a group folk dance performance was performed in the festival. 280 child artists from 24 schools of the district participated in this performance. The program was coordinated by Dr Shraddha Patil and the vote of thanks was given by Yogesh Shukla.