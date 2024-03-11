PM Modi to Unveil Marathwada Railway Coach Factory On March 12

Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur | FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating the Marathwada railway coach factory in Latur to the nation today via video conferencing.

This factory is the first railway bogie factory in the state and fourth in the country. It was inaugurated on March 31, 2018, by Piyush Goyal, the then Minister of Railways and the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This factory will be making metro coaches along with railway bogies and also the coaches of Vande Bharat railway. But, no coach has been manufactured by this factory for the last six years. Now, it is being speculated that it will be inaugurated against the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha polls by the Prime Minister.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be in attendance during the program through video conferencing.