PM Modi Inaugurates Kolhapur Airport's New Terminal; Check The Look Here

PM Modi Inaugurates Kolhapur Airport's New Terminal |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Kolhapur Airport's New Terminal via video conferencing.

Along with Pune, the project launched by PM Modi includes 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports, along with laying of the foundation stone for new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports.

The 12 new terminal buildings are being developed at a total cost of Rs. 8,903 Crore, having a combined capacity to serve 615 Lakh passengers annually.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New terminals

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these terminal buildings are fully equipped with various passenger facilities like check-in counters, aerobridges, baggage conveyors and sufficient concessionaire area.

Once completed, the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to 95 lakh passengers per annum, as per the government.

These new terminal buildings are also equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, solar power plant etc. to meet GRIHA ratings.

As per the press release issued by the PMO, the designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of that state and city, thus reflecting the local culture and highlighting the heritage of the region. The murals, paintings, and architectural style of all the above-mentioned Airports have the transformative power to enhance the travel experiences of the passengers.

With these new terminal buildings, air connectivity in the country will witness an increase which in turn will spur tourism, business, and education and generate employment which is vital to the region's economic prosperity.