Pimprisado Cluster Wins Overall Championship At State-Level Eklavya Sports Meet In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: The three-day state-level sports competition of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, held at the Late Meenatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchvati, concluded with great enthusiasm on Sunday (November 2). The Pimprisado Cluster dominated the competition and won the overall championship, while the Borgaon Bazar Cluster secured second place, and the Dahanu Cluster finished third.

The winners of the competition, organised by the Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society, were felicitated by MP Bhaskar Bhagre, Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society, Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, and international swimmer Tanvi Deore.

On this occasion, Shabari Tribal Development and Finance Corporation General Manager Jayarekha Nikumbh, Deputy Commissioner Vinita Sonawane, Santosh Thube, Assistant Commissioner Anita Dabhade, Assistant Project Officer Ajinkya Auchre, Anil Mahajan, and other dignitaries were present.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Bansod conducted a brief interview with international swimmer Tanvi Deore. Through this ‘talk show’, Deore’s inspiring life journey was presented to the audience. She shared that her success, despite several challenges, was the result of hard work, consistency, a proper diet, and strong family support.

Kabaddi:

Boys – Borgaon Bazar (Winners), Chikhaldara (Runners-up)

Girls – Bhadane (Winners), Pimprisado (Runners-up)

Basketball:

Boys – Pimprisado (Winners), Borgaon Bazar (Runners-up)

Girls – Bhadane (Winners), Dahanu (Runners-up)

Volleyball:

Boys – Chikhaldara (Winners), Bhadane (Runners-up)

Girls – Pimprisado (Winners), Chikhaldara (Runners-up)

Kho-Kho:

Boys – Pimprisado (Winners), Bhadane (Runners-up)

Girls – Bhadane (Winners), Pimprisado (Runners-up)

Hockey:

Boys – Bhadane (Winners), Borgaon Bazar (Runners-up)

Girls – Bhadane (Winners), Borgaon Bazar (Runners-up)

Football:

Boys – Pimprisado (Winners), Dahanu (Runners-up)

Girls – Borgaon Bazar (Winners), Bhadane (Runners-up)

Handball:

Boys – Pimprisado (Winners), Bhadane (Runners-up)

Girls – Pimprisado (Winners), Borgaon Bazar (Runners-up)

The Eklavya Schools’ state-level sports competition featured 15 individual and 7 team events. A total of 573 players who excelled in these categories have been selected to represent Maharashtra at the upcoming national-level competition.

The individual events included:

Archery (24), Athletics (60), Badminton (12), Boxing (42), Chess (12), Gymnastics (28), Judo (33), Lawn Tennis (12), Shooting (12), Swimming (52), Table Tennis (12), Taekwondo (39), Weightlifting (17), Wrestling (30), and Yoga (28).

The team events included:

Basketball (16), Football (30), Handball (20), Hockey (32), Kabaddi (20), Kho-Kho (24), and Volleyball (18).